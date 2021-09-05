GOP Rep. Budd: ‘Absolutely Tragic’ the Biden Admin Is ‘Relying on Diplomatic Measures to Get Americans Out of Afghanistan’

Sunday on FNC’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) weighed in on the Biden administration’s efforts to get the remaining American citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.

Budd described President Joe Biden’s withdrawal out of Afghanistan as “tragic” and “irresponsible.” He lamented that the White House is “relying on diplomatic measures to get Americans out of Afghanistan.

“[W]hat we’re seeing right now from Biden’s administration is absolute incompetence,” Budd emphasized. “Nobody questions whether or not we should have been out — at least mostly out — of Afghanistan and brought an end to the war. And we’re grateful for those who have served there, but you don’t leave this way. Nobody’s asking about whether we should be out, but they’re saying that they came out the wrong way.”

“Just absolutely tragic,” he added. “Look, they’re relying on diplomatic measures to get Americans out of Afghanistan. They’re trapped there. We should have never let the military leave. We should have maintained control of multiple airbases so that we would have operational control of Afghanistan until everyone was out, at least citizens were and noncombatants. But now we have diplomatic relations going through Doha, Qatar, and we can’t even get directly there. So, this is a position of weakness that the Biden administration has chosen. And it’s tragic, and it’s irresponsible.

