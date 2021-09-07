Waltz: We Have ‘Hostage Situation’ in Afghanistan, Blinken Is Saying ‘The Taliban Are Now our TSA’ and Customs Agents

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said there is “a hostage situation” in Mazar-e-Sharif and reacted to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s claims that the Taliban isn’t holding hostages, but won’t allow people who don’t have valid paperwork to leave by stating, “I guess the Taliban are now our TSA agents and our Customs officials.”

Waltz said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:15] “[I]f you watch their twist of words…Blinken says, well, the Taliban hasn’t — to my knowledge hasn’t blocked anyone from leaving. But yet, in the same breath he says, but if they determine that the paperwork’s invalid, then, of course, they’re not going to let them go. Well, I guess the Taliban are now our TSA agents and our Customs officials. So, at the end of the day, this is a hostage situation. They’ve backed us into it. And the Taliban are going to seek all those things we talked about, the recognition, the funding, the economic assistance, in order to let our people go. And the proof is positive, the planes are still there and they’ve been there for days.”

