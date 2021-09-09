FNC’s Rivera: ‘Get The Damn Vaccine’ — You Have No Right to Negatively Impact My Family

Fox News Channel’s Geraldo Rivera said Thursday on FNC’s “The Five” that everyone should “get the damn vaccine” because people have no right to negatively impact his family.

Rivera said, “This was a president who was doing something that he feels necessary to curb an emergency that has already, ladies and gentlemen, taken more lives than the American civil war. Let’s put it in the context.”

He continued, “This is what we are talking about. We’re not talking about, you don’t have a right to drink if you’re 19 years old or you don’t have a right have a license before you’re 16. This is about life and death. He is impatient. He’s angry. He thought he would be remembered as the president who crushed COVID and instead COVID is threatening to crush his agenda. So of course he is in every way frustrated.”

Rivera said, “Ladies and gentlemen, there is long-settled law in the United States of America that your freedoms cannot infringe on my family’s health. You don’t have the right to spread smallpox or Measles or Polio or whatever it is to my family. I have a right to protect my family. My government has the obligation to protect me and my family.”

He continued, “Get the damn vaccine. I have grandchildren. You have to get vaccinated.”

Rivera concluded, “You have no right to make a decision that negatively impacts my family.”

