W.H. COVID Response Coordinator: We Have Legal Authority to Ensure Workers Aren’t ‘at Risk’ – ‘They Are with Unvaccinated Workers’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeff Zients legally justified President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate by stating that part of the Department of Labor’s authority is their responsibility to ensure workers are “not at risk. And they are with unvaccinated workers in the workplace.”

Zients stated, “The Department of Labor has a responsibility, through OSHA, to protect workers, to make sure they’re not in grave danger, or, in simple terms, they’re not at risk. And they are with unvaccinated workers in the workplace. So, this is part of their responsibility, part of their legal authority to put in place this requirement that workers are either vaccinated or tested at least once per week, and that applies to all employers greater than 100 employees.”

