Pentagon Spox Kirby: Don’t Think There Have ‘Been Any Changes’ to Estimated Number of Americans in Afghanistan

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby responded to a question on how many Americans are still left in Afghanistan by stating that the estimate was there were around 100 when the military left, and “I don’t think there’s been any changes to that estimate.”

Kirby stated that we’re working “to be able to continue to get Americans out of Afghanistan in a safe and effective way. And that’s going to require additional conversations in cooperation with the Taliban. And so far, they have been cooperative, and — as we’ve just seen. So, we’re certainly going to keep trying to allow for a process for Americans to get out in as efficient a way as possible.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski then asked, “Any idea how many Americans we have left in Afghanistan?”

Kirby responded, “Well, I think the overall number that we thought we had left when the military mission — evacuation ended was about 100. And I don’t think there’s been any changes to that estimate.”

