Mike Lee: Court-Packing Would Reverse ‘Central Feature’ of Constitution that Makes Our System ‘Valuable’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) slammed the push from Democrats to pack the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lee highlighted that President Joe Biden as a U.S. Senator and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had come out against court-packing. He added that the Supreme Court in its current state of nine justices is the “central feature” of the Constitution that makes the system “unique and very valuable.”

“I agree with what then-Senator Biden said many decades ago when referring to FDR’s plan to pack the Supreme Court of the United States as a boneheaded idea. I agree with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who as a Supreme Court justice said that it would also be a terrible move,” Lee stated.

“Look, there is good reason why we insulate the federal court system, which, despite its faults is, I believe, the best of its kind anywhere in the world because we insulate it from political decision-making with the exception of process by which we choose and confirm them,” he continued. “Once they are in place, they’re insulated. They serve presumptive lifetime terms. But when you move to change the composition of the court, not because there aren’t enough personnel to handle the job but in order to change the political outcome of the decisions they make, you’re reversing that central feature in the Constitution that makes our court system unique and very valuable.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent