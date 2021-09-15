Bass: ‘You Don’t Hear Democrats Raising Big Questions about the Integrity of Elections’

During an interview with ABC on Tuesday before the polls in the California recall election closed, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) claimed that “You don’t hear Democrats raising big questions about the integrity of elections.”

Bass, who, in 2019, called former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) “the woman I believe was elected as the Governor of Georgia,” stated that California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder’s (R) claims about fraud in the recall election should be viewed “within the national context. Because there is an undermining of the confidence of the election process nationally. Of course, it started with President Trump, what he did on Election Day. And so, now we’re questioning the integrity of our election system. And this is so ironic, for somebody like me, who focuses on foreign affairs in Congress. We go around the world talking about the strength of our democracy, and then people see, all around the country and around the world, us questioning the very institution. So, I believe that what is behind it is the fact that the Republican Party is using this as a strategy. You don’t hear Democrats raising big questions about the integrity of elections.”

