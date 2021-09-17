MSNBC’s Sykes: ‘Deplorables’ Taking over the Republican Party

MSNBC network contributor Charlie Sykes said Friday on “Deadline” that the Republican Party was being taken over by “deplorables” while discussing Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, announcing he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Sykes said, “It feels like a familiar story this ongoing purge of the decent, the principled, the honorable members and their replacement by the deplorable and the hack-ish. In Max Miller’s case, think of Max Miller as the biff character from ‘Back to the Future.’ You’re finding the most obnoxious people around. I thought one of the things Congressman Gonzalez said was interesting. He thought he could have won a primary, but he didn’t think it was worth it anymore. He could have spent the next year fighting through all this BS, and all he would have won was a chance to sit in a caucus with deplorables like Madison Cawthorn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and he just didn’t want to do it anymore.”

He added, “So this is the dilemma you have, some of the good guys who are leaving, and they are ceding the ground to people who will make this more anti-democratic, more authoritarian, and more prone to conspiracy theories. This is kind of the tragedy. Part of me wishes he would have stayed and fought. I understood as a human being, why do you want it? Why do you want to sit in a caucus run by someone like Kevin McCarthy? Is it worth it anymore?”

