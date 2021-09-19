Cruz: U.S. ‘Going to Pay the Price’ for Biden’s ‘Incompetence’ for Years to Come

This week on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) issued a stark warning about President Joe Biden and his administration’s foreign policy decisions.

According to Cruz, the United States was “going to pay the price” for Biden’s “weakness and incompetence” in the Afghanistan withdrawal for years to come.

“I would say it’s a disturbing pattern, where it seems they cut off his microphone any time he might say something that his handlers don’t want,” Cruz said of Biden. “There’s no doubt that President Biden’s capacity is severely diminished. And his White House handlers amplify that impression when they keep him locked up in a basement all day long. Whether it is Biden himself, or the political operatives around him, every decision about Afghanistan and, sadly, about just about every foreign policy and domestic policy issue that’s come before this White House has been decided as a matter of pure politics.”

“When it comes to Afghanistan, Joe Biden and his administration have presided over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation,” he continued. “They put politics in front of everything else. They abandoned Americans behind enemy lines, and it was a disaster. We were routed there because Joe Biden surrendered. He surrendered the Bagram airfield to the Taliban. He fled and left hundreds, if not thousands of Americans, in harm’s way. And we’re going to be paying the price. Our nation is going to pay the price for the president’s weakness and incompetence for years to come.”

