Rubio: Biden Played Politics with Booster Shots and Is Blocking Access to Antibody Treatments When There Will Be a Surge

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said the Biden administration’s announcements on coronavirus booster shots were “political” statements from an administration that promised it wouldn’t politicize the virus and science and predicted that there will be a coronavirus surge in other states as the Biden administration restricts effective antibody treatments.

Rubio said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:25] “This was all produced out of the White House. They wanted to show — remember, these were the guys that were saying, I’m not going to politicize COVID, we’re not going to politicize the vaccine and the science. Those pronouncements out of the White House about an additional booster shot was a political statement.”

He added, “We’re going to have a COVID surge in other states outside of the South as we get into the winter and fall, and they’re restricting access to these antibody treatments that have been phenomenal. And in Florida, they’ve kept thousands of people out of the hospital, including vaccinated people.”

