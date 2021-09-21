Ron Johnson: Calling Biden Admin ‘Incompetent’ Is Being Kind

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) called for an investigation into the recent U.S. drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children.

Johnson slammed President Joe Biden and his administration for the “complete and utter failure” in its retaliation for the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers. He added that to call the administration “incompetent” was “being kind to them.”

“The only thing that those strikes proved is that they’re over the horizon capability was a complete and utter failure. Those strikes need to be investigated,” Johnson emphasized. “I’m concerned that those were initiated just because of the chaos that was created by the Biden administration policy and, of course, the tragic loss of 13 American lives. They had to do something, and so they did that. And 10 innocent people lost their lives.”

“We are in greater danger. This nation is in peril because of the policy decisions of the Biden administration,” he added. “It is definitely incompetent. These people are incompetent, but that’s being kind to them. These policy failures, these rolling disasters, are caused by their policy decisions. This is what they want. They want open borders. They wanted the surrender in Afghanistan. They ignored all relevant advice warning them what would happen. They just pushed forward. I’m reminded of what President Biden said about Joe Biden — don’t underestimate the way that Joe can F things up. And he is.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent