Jackson Lee: ‘Most of’ Border ‘Well-Protected’ and Runs Fine, Inability to Handle Surge Is Fault of Title 42 and Abbott

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) stated that “most of” the border “is well-protected with legal points of entry and it operates appropriately.” And said that the inability to handle the current surge is due to Title 42 and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Jackson Lee said, “Why don’t we start from point A? And that is, let us change the narrative. The narrative is that we have a human rights crisis at the border. I am a Texan. We have about 2,000 miles, a little under 2,000 miles of border. And most of that border is well-protected with legal points of entry and it operates appropriately. But what has happened is because of the Trump relic of Title 42 and the demonizing of immigrants through our governor, Gov. Abbott, who’s looking towards the next election, we can’t seem to really know how to handle this surge.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett