Scarborough: With Trump in the GOP, ‘Nobody Gets Out of It Alive Politically’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday weighed in on the different wings of the Republican Party, the former President Donald Trump side and the former President George W. Bush side, both of which have been at odds since Trump came on the political scene.

Network contributor Eddie Glaude noted that the “Bush wing of the Republican Party has been under attacked the last four or five years.”

“Trump has used Bush as a whipping boy for all of these years,” he added, concluding that the Bush Republicans need to stand up to Trump.

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, lamented that the mindset of Republicans who do not support Trump is to “just stay out of his way.” He added that as long as Trump is in the party, “nobody gets out of it alive politically.”

“And of course … they don’t and they try to have it both ways,” Scarborough stated. “They try to stand in the middle and somehow still trying to compromise with Donald Trump, still thinking that maybe if they just stay out of this way, or if they just stay visible during this phase of the Republican Party’s collapse, that they’ll get out of it unscathed. But with Donald Trump in the Republican Party, nobody gets out of it alive politically.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent