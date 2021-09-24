GOP Rep. Babin Pushes for Biden Impeachment — ‘The Absolute, Most Incompetent Commander-in-Chief that We’ve Ever Seen’

In a Friday interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.

Babin said Biden is “the absolute, most incompetent commander-in-chief that we’ve ever seen.” He pointed to the ongoing border crisis, the eviction moratorium, and the mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“[W]ith us in the minority and with [Nancy] Pelosi in charge in the House, it’s probably not going anywhere,” Babin said of the articles of impeachment filed against Biden. “We have to have some Democrats to successfully impeach the president or anybody that he has or any of his subordinates, but many of them need to be removed.”

He continued, “My good friend, Bob Gibbs from Ohio — he’s got articles of impeachment against President Biden. He’s the absolute, most incompetent commander-in-chief that we’ve ever seen, I know in my lifetime, and I’m an Army and Air Force veteran myself. And the things that he’s done on the border, stopping the great policies that President Trump came up with, and we talked about that earlier, letting thousands of COVID-positive individual migrants come across illegally into our country … unilaterally stopping the federal mandate for evictions against the warning of the Supreme Court, and then the Afghanistan debacle, having left Americans there, left $85-$90 billion worth of assets there and not having a plan to get American citizens out or our allies.”

