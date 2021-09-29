Abbott: ‘We Will See Replications’ ‘of Exactly What We Saw in Del Rio’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) stated that Texas is preparing to repel more caravans that “will be coming across the border in the coming weeks. We will see replications, in multiple regions of the Texas border, of exactly what we saw in Del Rio.”

Abbott stated, “[O]nce people from across the entire globe get to see all these people coming into the country and then getting to remain in the country, that will propel even more people trying to get across the border. So, we are, as we speak right now, state leaders, myself…we are working on strategies to be able to repel these additional caravans of people who will be coming across the border in the coming weeks. We will see replications, in multiple regions of the Texas border, of exactly what we saw in Del Rio.”

