Dingell: Biden Is ‘Very Clear, We’ve Got to Work on Both’ Spending Bills ‘Together’ – He Said ‘He Needs Both Bills’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said that during his meeting with Congressional Democrats, President Joe Biden said “he needs both” the reconciliation package and the smaller spending bill and has “made it very clear, we’ve got to work on both of these together.”

Dingell stated, “He did say he needs both bills. The reality is, we’re not going to get 3.5 [trillion]. I think he made it very clear that the next couple of weeks, we’re going to have to — and he’s not talking numbers. He’s talking, tell me what you’re for, tell me what the programs are that mean the most to the constituents that you represent, then he’ll talk about the dollars.”

She later added, “I think the president’s made it very clear, we’ve got to work on both of these together.”

