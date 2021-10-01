GOP Rep. Cammack: Dems Want to Call Highways Racist While There Are Border, Afghanistan Problems and Can’t Even Get the Votes for It

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) stated that the impasse over the spending bills is “just another failure of Democratic leadership. They don’t even have the votes for their own progressive, ultraliberal agenda.” And that “Democrats want to start calling highways racist” in the midst of the problems with the border, Afghanistan, coronavirus, and inflation.

Cammack said, “[T]his is just Democrats in disarray. Republicans are just having to sit back and watch the progressives and the moderates duke it out. I don’t know if we’re going to see a vote today. Because, I’ll tell you, at 11:00 last night, the progressives, they were holding firm in their red line and the moderates were equally as firm in their red line. So, as far as America knows, this is again, just another failure of Democratic leadership. They don’t even have the votes for their own progressive, ultraliberal agenda. And I’ve got to tell you, when you have the border crisis at this level, Americans still left in Afghanistan, when you have the COVID-19 pandemic still raging on, and hyperinflation going on and the Democrats want to start calling highways racist and building a $200 million park in Nancy Pelosi’s district, they’re not having it.”

She added, “I’m telling you, AOC and the Squad, they’re getting slapped with facts, and they don’t like it. So, their response is a childish, amateur hour, I’m going to stomp my feet until I get my way.”

