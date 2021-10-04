Dem Rep. Huffman: We Can ‘Creatively’ Lower Cost of Reconciliation by Shortening Length of Programs, But Once They’re in, They’ll Stay

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) stated that there are ways to lower the topline price of the reconciliation bill “creatively.” Such as shortening the duration of some of the programs, and once those programs are in place, “we’re not going to want to go backward.”

Huffman said, “Well, there are some things that we can do creatively. For example, the duration of some of these programs and benefits. That will affect the top line, but we think it’s important to get them in place because people need them, and I think once we have them, once moms are able to get back in the workforce because they’ve got child care, for example, once we’ve got an extended child tax credit that lifts children out of poverty, we’re not going to want to go backward.”

