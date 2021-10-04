Fmr. Border Patrol Chief Scott: Mayorkas ‘Knows’ Border Is Less Secure Than It Was Before Biden 

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ claim that the border is as secure as it was before President Joe Biden took office is a statement that “many of the political appointees” believe due to their lack of knowledge, but Mayorkas “knows what’s going on, and he knows that border is not as secure today as it was on January 19.”

Scott stated that Mayorkas’ assertion is “just not true. And while many of the political appointees assigned currently literally just lack the knowledge and expertise that they could make a statement like that and believe that it was true, he’s a very smart guy. He’s got a lot of experience in homeland security. He knows what he’s doing. He knows the impacts. I’ve sat in a room and heard some of the comments he made. He knows what’s going on, and he knows that border is not as secure today as it was on January 19.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett