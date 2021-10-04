Joy Reid on Sinema Bathroom Confrontation: Sinema Didn’t Think Vitriol Was Bad When She Wore ‘F*ck Off’ Ring

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid responded to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AZ) denunciation of the protesters who followed her into a bathroom over the weekend by stating that Sinema “didn’t think vitriol and raising the temperature were bad things” when she posted a picture of herself wearing a ring that said, “F*ck off.”

Reid said, “Arizona Democrats who mobilized and canvassed for her because they thought she would be an advocate now feel betrayed, which prompted some activists to literally follow her into an Arizona State University bathroom and demand that she do something about immigration reform and the build back better agenda. Sen. Sinema responded to that saying, ‘It is the duty of elected leaders to avoid fostering an environment in which honestly-held policy disagreements serve as the basis for vitriol — raising the temperature in political rhetoric and creating a permission structure for unacceptable behavior.’ Weird that she didn’t think vitriol and raising the temperature were bad things when she posted this picture of herself on Instagram wearing a ring that said ‘F*ck off.'”

