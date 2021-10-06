Blackburn: Biden Administration Engaging in ‘Cancel Culture’ with DOJ Probe — They Don’t Want ‘Respectful’ Political Debate

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tore into the Biden administration for engaging in “cancel culture.”

According to Blackburn, the Department of Justice’s announcement that it would intervene to address perceived threats against educators and school boards is because “they want everyone to agree with them in total.”

“What they are basically saying is they consider parents who show up and speak out and hold school boards accountable to be a domestic threat,” Blackburn lamented. “Now, think about that one.”

“Well, it is the cancel culture at large from coast to coast,” she added. “This is what they are trying to do. They want everyone to agree with them in total. And if you challenge them, you are a bad actor. Well, they don’t want robust, respectful, political debate, which has served our nation well since our founding, doing exactly what you are talking about — sitting down, discussing the issues, hashing it out. A government that is accountable to the people. As I said, they don’t want the people to be the people. What they are saying is you take what we are going to give you. If you challenge a government takeover of your children, if you challenge what we are doing, we’re going to turn you over to the FBI. And shame on the teachers’ unions for doing this. And I hope people continue to stand up for their freedoms, continue to stand up for their children and continue to speak out about what is wrong and holding elected officials to account.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent