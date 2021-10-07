Hagerty: Cost of Reconciliation Will Be ‘in the Tens of Trillions’ – Programs Will ‘Never Be Cut Back’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued that whatever the final dollar amount of the budget reconciliation bill is, the bill is “broadening social programs to an extent that they’ll never be cut back” and will “be denominated in the tens of trillions of dollars by the time this is moved through the system.”

Hagerty said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:20] “[W]hether the number is five trillion, three trillion, or two trillion that they come up with, that’s only the beginning of this. Because what they’re talking about doing is broadening social programs to an extent that they’ll never be cut back. This is going to burden our children and our grandchildren. It’s going to be inherently more inflationary. And this is something that’s going to be denominated in the tens of trillions of dollars by the time this is moved through the system.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett