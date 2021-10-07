Menendez: Biden Needs to Do More on Ensuring Internet Access for Cuban People, That Will Bring Change

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-NJ) said that the Biden administration needs to “create Internet access into Cuba” and that doing so will bring change to the island.

Menendez stated, “[W]hile I appreciate the Biden administration’s initiatives on sanctioning some particular individuals that particularly were repressive and brutally forceful against some of the protesters, it’s time to create Internet access into Cuba so that the Cuban people can once again be free to express themselves, as we are in the United States and people throughout the world are. And with that opportunity, I think that opportunity brings change.”

