Maher: ‘How Are We Going to Build Back Better if We Have No Workers and No Supplies?’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher wondered how the Build Back Better bill will help the economy when there’s a shortage of workers and building supplies are being held up by supply chain issues.

Maher said, “It’s interesting. Because I keep reading about the Build Back Better bill. They want — we can’t — we don’t have enough workers, even if we passed it tomorrow. And because of all these supply chain problems, we don’t have building supplies. So, how are we going to build back better if we have no workers and no supplies?”

He added, “It’s a good idea, though. It’s always a good idea.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett