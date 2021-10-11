GOP Rep. Meijer: ‘Nothing Is Going to Get Built’ under Biden Proposals if We Don’t Fix Labor Shortage

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) said that if there aren’t workers to actually work on the infrastructure projects in President Joe Biden’s proposals, nothing will be built.

Meijer stated, “[T]his is one of the ironies with President Biden’s proposals, the infrastructure project. Great, we can have shovel-ready projects, but if we don’t have people to put hands on those shovels, nothing is going to get built. All of it comes down to labor, and that’s before we even get to the issues with supply chain, with the shipping containers, and backlogs at our ports on the west coast, with truck driver shortages, right? We’ve seen how fragile the system is, and we cannot be distorting this market further.”

