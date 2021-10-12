Schiff: Those Who Don’t Cooperate with January 6 Committee ‘Going to Be the Subject of Criminal Contempt’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned the subjects of the January 6 select committee against being uncooperative.

Schiff said those who refused to cooperate with the committee were “going to be the subject of criminal contempt.” He added that members of the committee are “not fooling around” in the investigation into what took place during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I can’t go into the communications, but we have engaged with lawyers that are representing them to try to secure their testimony, but also to make it very clear that those who don’t cooperate with our committee are going to be the subject of criminal contempt,” Schiff declared. “We will vote on it in the House at the appropriate time, and we will refer to the Justice Department for prosecution. So, we’re not fooling around.”

“We expect people to fulfill their lawful duties,” he continued. “If there are legitimate questions that are raised, we will answer them, respond to them, but we want to make sure that we provide all this information to the American people. And these four witnesses, in particular, are really in a position to know exactly what the president was doing, what the response was like, why we weren’t better prepared, and the role of the administration in this attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

