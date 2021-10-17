Fauci: Vaccine Mandates for Essential Workers ‘Appropriate’ in a Pandemic

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he supports essential workers having vaccine mandates given the pandemic.

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “In a number of question places, police, pilots, health workers, are threatening job action if vaccine mandates are enforced.”

He added, “When we are talking about essential workers may be going off the job, like half a police force, should local officials and corporate executives back off enforcing these mandates?”

Fauci said, “Well, Chris, I am not comfortable telling people what they should do under normal circumstances, but we are not in normal circumstances right now.”

He added, “Take the police. We know now that the statistics, more police officers dive COVID, and they do have other causes of death. It does not make any sense if you are not trying to protect yourself as well as the colleagues that you work with. If we could get people to think about that. Think about the implications of not getting vaccinated when you’re in a position where you have a responsible job, and you want to protect yourself because you are needed at your job. Whether you are a police officer or a pilot or any other of those kinds of occupations.”

