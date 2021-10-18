McCaul: Technology for ‘Sputnik Moment’ China Missile Test Mostly ‘Came from the United States’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) said China’s missile test is “kind of a Sputnik moment,” and that “the technology, in most part, came from the United States that they have used to build these hypersonics.”

McCaul said the test is “kind of a Sputnik moment, if you will, where we have to win this global competition against our greatest adversary, Communist China.” And is “like a new Space Race and a bit of a Cold War.”

He added, “Well, this is the most disturbing part, I think, John, is that the technology, in most part, came from the United States that they have used to build these hypersonics. We have software companies in the United States that exported this software to TSMC in Taiwan, who made the chips, that China infiltrated, and got the chips from TSMC that made — that created and helped build these hypersonics.”

