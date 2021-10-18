GOP Rep. McCaul: China Flexing Muscle with Missile Test — Xi Sensing ‘Weakness’ from Biden

Monday on Fox News Channels “America Reports,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) warned China was flexing its muscle by secretly testing a nuclear-capable low-orbit hypersonic missile in August.

McCaul said China’s test should be a “wake-up call for the United States and its allies.”

“It’s like a new Space Race and a bit of a Cold War,” he emphasized. “We are in competition with them in space. That’s why we created Space Force under the Trump administration for this very reason.”

According to McCaul, China President Xi Jinping is “flexing his muscle” with the missile test. He added that Xi saw what happened during the U.S. withdrawal out of Afghanistan and is sensing “weakness” out of President Joe Biden.

“This is what we have been worried about over the years, and to see this kind of capability they have, it is … heightening the tension,” McCaul outlined. I think he is flexing his muscle, President Xi, and he’s also sensing weakness, John. I think after Afghanistan, and the failure of what happened in Afghanistan, they view this president as not projecting strength but weakness. And when they see that, they test, and they are testing this president, who I believe is failing in his showing of strength.”

