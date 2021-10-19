Brnovich: Why Isn’t DOJ Going After Border Smuggling and Platforms Helping it Instead of Free Speech from Parents?

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Arizona Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Brnovich (R) said that “instead of trying to intimidate parents at local school board meetings for exercising their first amendment rights,” the Biden administration should be acting on human smuggling cases on the border and the role of social media platforms like Facebook in those cases.

Brnovich stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “Facebook admitted to us in a letter that they are helping promote or facilitating human smuggling into this country. It is the federal government’s job, and the job of the U.S. attorney’s office to prosecute those cases. So, instead of trying to intimidate parents at local school board meetings for exercising their first amendment rights, where the heck is the Biden administration and Merrick Garland when it comes to actually enforcing laws where they have the primary jurisdiction? And that includes on human smuggling.”

