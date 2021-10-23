Dem Rep. Sewell: The Filibuster ‘Was Meant to Keep Black Folks Down’ and Has Blocked Police Reform

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Cross Connection,” Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) argued for abolishing the filibuster and said the rule “was meant to keep black folks down” and has blocked legislation on things like policing.

Sewell said, “You know, the filibuster really came about during segregation. It was meant, in many ways, to block progressive legislation that dealt with anti-discriminatory laws. And so, this very fact that we are now upholding a procedural, archaic rule that was meant to keep black folks down means that we have to do our part, and that’s really the senators.”

She added, “[W]hat we’re asking, I think is fair, that they actually reform, or, in my opinion, get rid of the filibuster. I think that it has really held up legislation, not only in voting rights, but in justice and policing, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett