GOP Rep. Gooden: There Will Be More Migrant Caravans Because Biden’s Saying Border’s Open, ‘We’ll Fly You’ to Your Destination

On Saturday’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) stated that there will continue to be migrant caravans. Because as long as the Biden administration keeps sending the message that “if you will get here, we will let you stay, and in fact, we’ll fly you to the destination of your choice wherever in the United States,” people will keep coming.

Gooden said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:55] “It’s disgusting. It is absolutely disgusting, the policies of this administration, the way they are flying illegal immigrants into the interior portions of our nation in the middle of the night, the way they are lying to the American people about what’s taking place. … There is another caravan on the way, and in a month, you’ll be telling me about a new one. Because as long as this government tells the world that our borders are open, and if you will get here, we will let you stay, and in fact, we’ll fly you to the destination of your choice wherever in the United States, why would people stop coming to America? It’s a real disaster and the American people are sick of it, and we’ve got to do something.”

