Watch: Pelosi Won’t Say if She Will Run for Reelection in 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” laughed off a question about whether she would run for reelection in 2022.

Pelosi, who is 81-years old, said she would consult with her family on whether she would run again for her congressional seat, which she has held since 1987.

Recently Pelosi has refused to answer reporters’ questions on both her future in Congress and if she would seek the Speaker’s position again if Democrats win the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “I do want to ask about your own future in Congress. Are you going to run for reelection?”

Pelosi said, “Oh, you think I’m going to make an announcement right here and now?”

Tapper said, “Yeah. Why not?

While laughing, Pelosi said, “I want to be on many more times.”

Tapper said, “You’re going to run for reelection, though, yes?”

Pelosi asked, “Why would I tell you that now?”

Tapper said, “It’s not just me, it’s the American people, the world. This is an international show.”

Pelosi said, “Probably, I would have that conversation with my family first if you don’t mind.”

Tapper said, “Thank you so much. Best of luck with the legislation. I know it’s a heavy lift.”

