GOP Rep. Palmer Blasts Biden Energy Policy — Expect an ‘Increase in the Number of People Who Die from Cold-Related Illnesses’

Representative Gary Palmer (R-AL), the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee and the four-ranking Republican member of the House of Representatives, warned President Joe Biden’s approach energy policy would have grave consequences.

During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Palmer said he anticipated more deaths from “cold-related illnesses” to result from Biden’s policies, which he said will cause energy prices to increase and make it more difficult for the elderly to heat their homes.

“It will for the elderly in the United States and the elderly in Britain, the United Kingdom, Scotland,” he explained. “It is going to make a big difference to them because energy costs, household utilities are going to go up — some people projecting between 40-50%. For the people that live in the United States in the colder parts of the country — Jeff, you can watch this. You’re going to see an increase in the number of people who die from cold-related illnesses because they can’t afford to keep their homes warm enough. It’s a scandal in Europe. I’m looking at a report right here in the Guardian that said they’re averaging 9,700 deaths each year caused by living in a cold house because they can’t afford to keep their homes warm enough. They have to choose between what they can afford for a utility bill versus what they need for food and medicine. You’re going to see that in the United States.”

“So yeah, this trip is going to make a difference,” Palmer continued. “You’re talking about Democratic policies that have already been responsible for thousands of people dying from COVID in nursing homes in New York and Pennsylvania, in New Jersey and Michigan. It’s just going to add to the massive increase in the cost of energy.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor