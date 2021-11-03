CNN’s Sellers: CRT — Which I’ve Said ‘We Need to Teach’ and Is ‘America’s History’ — Isn’t Taught in K-12 and Bans Are Playing ‘Race Card’

During CNN’s election coverage on Tuesday, CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers said that Critical Race Theory — which he has previously said “can go by another name: America’s history” and is something that “we need to teach” — is not taught in K-12 schools and that pushing to ban CRT is playing the race card.

Sellers said, “Any time that you say that you’re going to ban Critical Race Theory, it’s something that Glenn Youngkin doesn’t even know what it is, and it’s not taught in K-12. I appreciated the way that he attempted to thread the needle. I saw his speech recently on his stump where he quoted King and then said he was going to ban Critical Race Theory. He played the race card. There’s no doubt about it.”

Sellers continued that Youngkin did talk about economic and local issues, which made sense when contrasted with Democrats not producing.

