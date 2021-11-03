Dem Rep. Bourdeaux: Biden Wasn’t Elected to Be FDR

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) said she agrees with fellow Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s (D-VA) statement that “Nobody elected [President Joe Biden] to be FDR, they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”

Host Chris Cuomo read the quotation from Spanberger and asked, “Agree, disagree, and why?”

Bourdeaux responded, “Absolutely agree. And we’ve actually talked about this, the election with Biden, it was about competence, kindness, up against chaos, racism, incompetence, that we saw coming out of the Trump administration. People wanted that sense of return to normal. They wanted an administration that got things done, that was competent. And I think, again, going back to sort of what I ran on, re-centering ourselves around that message is very important.”

She added that the budget reconciliation bill is “a good package.”

