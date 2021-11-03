Megyn Kelly: ‘Racist’ Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Bullsh-t’ Comparison of NFL to Slavery Is a ‘F-You to America’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Host Megyn Kelly said Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a “racist” who hated America for comparing the league’s draft to slavery.

While discussing Kaepernick’s Netflix series, “Colin in Black & White,” Kelly said, “Colin Kaepernick, he and I have had some Twitter dust-ups. I mean, he’s insane. This is a racist guy. He really is a racist guy, and he hates our country. He hates America. So alright, it is just another day that Netflix gives this guy his own special. And I’m like, ‘well, I guess it’s going to be about how racist America is.’ Turns out it’s how racist Colin Kaepernick is.”

After playing a clip of the show comparing the NFL draft to slavery, Kelly said, “Who made him show up to the NFL Combine? To compare that willing and usually dream come true moment for an NFL football player to slavery? How does this wind up on Netflix?”

Kelly said, “The absurdity to compare what he willing went through — and by the way, I’m told in his role as former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers his deal as wound up being worth $43 million — to being a slave is a real F-you America moment. I think it’s an F-you Colin Kaepernick moment. I can’t believe somebody at Netflix didn’t get up and walk their asses out over this bullshit propaganda about our country, the NFL, White people in general. This is outrageous.”

