Scarborough: Democrats Have to ‘Come Face to Face with Wokeism’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday reacted to Republican Glenn Youngkin defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

Scarborough said what played out in Tuesday’s election was Democrats over-emphasizing “wokeism.” He urged Democrats “to come face to face with this issue of wokeism” if they want future success in elections.

“You have a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, he won based on something that’s not real, that doesn’t exist,’ CRT or wokeism, whatever you want to call it,” Scarborough outlined. “I can tell you, I mean … I’ve said this on the show before. People said, ‘Oh, it’s because they’re racist.’ No, they’re lifelong Democrats, and they’re talking about what’s going on on college campuses. They are talking about what’s going on in high schools. They are doing it.”

He continued, “People can get mad if they want to. Don’t shoot me, as Elton John said. I’m only the piano player, but this is what we’re hearing. All the time, wherever we go, when nobody is watching, when the cameras are off, when people aren’t worried about people calling them bigots, it’s just happening, and that played out last night in Virginia.”

