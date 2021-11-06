McWhorter: ‘Subverting an Education’ to Radical Views on Race Is ‘Racist’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” author and linguist John McWhorter argued that “subverting an education to teaching” radical left-wing doctrines on race “is racist too, in making black people into objects and teaching black people to think of themselves as less powerful than we are.”

McWhorter said, “[T]his is real, and anybody who says that it isn’t, frankly, has a certain agenda. And that agenda is often that you have to talk about racism above and beyond anything else. Sometimes though, that’s not what’s going on. Because, in a way, subverting an education to teaching this kind of ideology is racist too, in making black people into objects and teaching black people to think of themselves as less powerful than we are.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett