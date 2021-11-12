FNC’s Wallace Pushes Back on Claim Build Back Better Is ‘Paid for’: ‘Let’s Be Real, It Really Isn’t’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network anchor Chris Wallace addressed President Joe Biden and other Democrats maintaining that the Build Back Better agenda was already paid for or wouldn’t cost Americans.

Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday,” argued the massive legislation “really isn’t” paid for because it includes “all kinds of typical Washington budget gimmicks.”

“[R]emember, I mean, in the end, it just comes down to individuals,” Wallace advised. “Joe Manchin by himself, 50th senator, he’s raised great concerns about whether they should just pause in spending all of this federal money.”

“And, you know, while they’ve talked that it’s paid for, Dana, let’s be real, it really isn’t because they’ve done all kinds of typical Washington budget gimmicks like saying, ‘Well, we are going to only do this program for a year or two,’ with the full expectation that it will become so popular that it will end up like, for instance, increased tax child credits, that it will end up being instituted for 10 years. If you took that into effect, it’s not nearly paid for. In addition, the spending happens a lot sooner than the tax revenue comes in. So, I think there is a lot of reason to think that there are going to be some Democrats — it doesn’t take many in the Senate, it only takes one — to say, ‘Let’s just take our foot off the gas pedal for a moment.'”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent