Joe Biden Keeps Falsely Claiming Multitrillion Spending Agenda Costs ‘Zero’

President Joe Biden repeated his false claim Tuesday that his multitrillion-dollar spending agenda would cost the country “zero” dollars.

“Best of all, the cost of these bills, in terms of adding to the deficit, is zero. Zero. Zero,” Biden insisted during an appearance in Michigan on Tuesday in a speech promoting his infrastructure bill and his “Build Back Better” entitlement spending proposal.

The president repeated his widely-mocked “zero” cost talking point, even though fact checkers from the establishment media have called him out on the dubious claim.

Even the Washington Post‘s Glenn Kessler gave Biden “Two Pinocchios” for his claim, pointing out that the Congressional Budget Office reported the infrastructure bill alone would add $256 billion to the deficit over ten years.

Politifact also questioned Biden’s assertion, noting the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget had estimated the infrastructure plan would add $400 billion to the deficit.

Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion entitlement spending agenda is not yet set, especially since the administration is already floating lowering the proposed spending levels closer to $2 trillion.

Despite Biden’s proposed tax hikes on corporations and families making over $400,000 a year, it remains highly unlikely the final legislation will raise enough revenue to make his record spending levels end at zero.