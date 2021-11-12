Swalwell: Meadows Will Comply with January 6 Subpoena –‘He Doesn’t Look Good in Orange’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows would comply with the subpoena he received from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 incident at the Capitol because he did not want to go to prison.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Your reaction to the indictment of Steve Bannon.”

Swalwell said, “This the rule of law striking back, Nicolle. These guys, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, they have run rampant the last four years in a land of no laws. They were essentially above the law, where they were pirates in international waters. And now they are coming to find that they should be and will be treated just like everyone else. Mark Meadows, call your office because your refusal to show up today is probably not going to be looked upon kindly at the Department of Justice. I predict this is going to, you know, see a lot of the witnesses who have refused to come in so far have a change of tune and that you will start to see them. That means probably once depositions are completed, a pretty powerful public presentation of who planned the January 6th insurrection, who financed it, what was the president’s role as he incited and aimed the mob at Capitol? And then, of course, as the temperature rises in this country with political violence, what can we do to make sure it never happens again?”

He added, “What I believe we’ll see, though, is that Mark Meadows is going to realize he doesn’t look good in orange and that he, like many others, are going to come forward and want to cooperate because today the Department has shown there is no other path. Maybe Mark Meadows thought that the years of lawlessness would continue under Joe Biden. Well, they’re not.”

