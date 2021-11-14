Maxine Waters: Trump ‘Is the Worst Threat to Our Democracy’ that Anyone Has Ever Known

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that former President Donald Trump was “the worst threat to our democracy” in history.

After a statement from Trump was read, Waters said, “The former president is the worst threat to our democracy that I have ever known, and perhaps anyone has ever known. Despite the fact that we’re on the other side of the issues and the aisles, Democrats, and Republicans. We’ve never seen anything like this.”

She continued, “This man has no respect for this democracy, and he supports those who basically invaded our Capitol. He supports those who threatened his own vice president, Mr. Pence, and he continues to go along this separation line. He has destroyed patriotism. Those who are in his circle who are afraid of him need to be ashamed of themselves in the way they’re trying to dismiss the law and not being compliant and continue the big lie about this campaign that they have had that said that somehow the presidency was taken from him.”

Waters added, “We are watching the greatest threat to our democracy right now in the way this president is handling himself and his inner circle who are all trying to defy the law. We are not going to give up. We are going after him. The American people deserve to have better than this past president.”

