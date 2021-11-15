Granholm: Infrastructure Bill ‘All About’ Not Having ‘to Rely on the Volatility of Fossil Fuels’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that the infrastructure bill “is all about” building “an economy on clean energy so that you don’t have to rely on the volatility of fossil fuels.”

While discussing high gas prices, Granholm stated that “ultimately, the best solution is to build an economy on clean energy so that you don’t have to rely on the volatility of fossil fuels. And that’s really what his build back better agenda and the bill he’s signing today is all about.”

After talking about decreasing gas prices right now, She added, “Ultimately, though, the solution is the long-term solution, which is to invest in clean solutions so that we don’t — we create our own energy here, that we are not reliant upon OPEC, and that we are not hurting the planet, helping to heal it.”

