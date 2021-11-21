MSNBC’s Cross: Rittenhouse a ‘Little Murderous White Supremacist’

Saturday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross and her guest Elie Mystal did not pull any punches when expressing their frustrations with Friday’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse by a Kenosha, WI jury.

Mystal criticized the verdict as a “miscarriage of justice” and a product of the “white justice system.”

However, later in the segment, Cross took aim at Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for suggestions Rittenhouse could be a congressional intern. The MSNBC “Cross Connection” host referred to Rittenhouse as a “little murderous white supremacist” in her critique.

“The fact that white supremacists roam the halls of Congress freely and celebrate this little murderous white supremacist, and the fact that he gets to walk the streets freely, it lets you know these people have access to instituting laws, they represent the legislative branch of this country,”

