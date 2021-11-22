Rittenhouse: I Spent 87 Days in Jail Because Lin Wood, John Pierce ‘Used’ Me to Raise Money ‘For Their Own Benefit’

During an interview aired on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Kyle Rittenhouse said that he was “used for a cause” by his former attorneys, Lin Wood and John Pierce and that he stayed in jail longer than he needed to because Wood and Pierce were “trying to raise money so they can take it for their own benefit, not trying to set me free.”

Rittenhouse said, “I was in jail for 87 days, and this goes — this follows in with Lin Wood, who — Lin Wood was raising money on my behalf, and he held me in jail for 87 days, disrespected my wishes, put me on media interviews-which I should never have done, which he said, oh, you’re going to go talk to The Washington Post, which was not a good idea. Along with John Pierce, they said I was safer in jail instead of at home with my family.”

He added that his time in jail was “87 days of not being with my family for defending myself and being taken advantage [of], being used for a cause by these — by John Pierce and Lin Wood, trying to solicit — not solicit, trying to raise money so they can take it for their own benefit, not trying to set me free.”

Rittenhouse further stated that he could have been out of jail by mid-September, but his lawyers wanted to keep him in jail until November 20.

