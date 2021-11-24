GOP Rep. Cammack: Waukesha Massacre Is Failure of ‘Broad-Brush Approach’ on Bail Reform

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) stated that the deaths in the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre are the failure of the “broad-brush approach when it comes to bail reform” and the “liberal approach like AOC and the Squad have been calling for no cash bail, no cash bonds.” And that bail needs to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Cammack said, “You have people that have done a broad-brush approach when it comes to bail reform. And let’s be clear, I think there is a definite distinction between criminal justice reform and bail reform. Bail reform is before there has been due process, and I think that’s important to note. Because this man had a rap sheet a mile long. He was in the courthouse for a violent offense. This wasn’t some petty drug crime. This was a violent offense. And $1,000, $1,000? Heads need to roll for this. I mean, you can see the rap sheet that he has. When you have a repeat criminal, habitual, offender, as we saw with this criminal, this, to me, is 100% a failure of the system that has been in place because of this liberal approach like AOC and the Squad have been calling for no cash bail, no cash bonds. To me, that’s ridiculous. We need to give time to the prosecutors, to the judge to really determine, on a case-by-case basis, when it is appropriate and when it is not.”

