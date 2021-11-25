Gingrich Slams Biden Admin — ‘Incompetent in Virtually Every Area’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed the Biden administration over its handling of inflation, oil and the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Gingrich, highlighting Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm’s inability to cite how much oil the United States consumed on a daily basis, deemed the administration “incompetent in virtually every area.”

“I think you are dealing with a semi-religious belief system. Big government socialism has its own internal logic,” Gingrich outlined. “You know, they don’t think very far ahead. In a world where you need to be able to play 4-dimensional chess to be a leader at that level, they can barely play tic-tac-toe. And as a result, I mean, you saw it with Granholm. You have the secretary of energy, who, when asked about 10 days ago what’s her plan, broke up laughing, sounding like Kamala Harris. When asked a very basic question — how much oil does the U.S. consume in a day, she had no idea.”

“I mean, it’s clear that in an administration that was competent, she would be gone,” he continued. “But since this administration is incompetent in virtually every area, she is just one more example of the team. The team is incompetent at the border. It was incompetent trying to get out of Afghanistan. It’s incompetent with inflation. Why would you expect her to be any more competent than the rest of the team?”

