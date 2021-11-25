Jim Jordan on Unvetted Afghans Entering U.S.: Biden Admin ‘Has Screwed Up Everything They Have Touched’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to the report that tens of thousands unvetted Afghans entered the United States as part of the botched withdrawal out of Afghanistan.

Jordan said Congress was already aware of what was now being reported that “there was no real vetting” of the 82,000 people that were airlifted from Kabul in August. He argued the Biden administration “has screwed up everything they have touched.”

“First of all, we find out about this, this story breaks on Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. Go figure,” Jordan stated. “But we actually knew about this. Andy and I knew about this several months ago and raised this issue. When we had Secretary Mayorkas, Secretary Blinken in a briefing for members of the Judiciary Committee, they, in essence, told us what you just described, that there was no real vetting of these individuals. And in fact, we knew this was the case. There was no way they could do what was the debacle of the Afghan exit that Biden presided over. There’s no way they could properly vet people. So we knew this happened months ago.”

He continued, “We got the briefing from Secretary Blinken and Mayorkas. They as much as told us that. We’ll continue to try to hold their feet to the fire and see what we can do going forward. But this was kind of what was expected from this administration that has screwed up everything they have touched.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent