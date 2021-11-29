Scalise: Dems Neglecting Basic Functions of Government Amid ‘Drunken Spending Spree’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) ripped the Democrats for their push to pass another massive social spending package.

Scalise accused Democrats of going on a “drunken spending spree” with their spending plans while neglecting the “basic forms and functions of government.”

“The Democrats have been on this big drunken spending spree, raising taxes, spending trillions of dollars, they’ve neglected to take care of the basic forms and functions of government, and that is with the House, Senate and White House all in Democrat hands,” Scalise lamented. “They still haven’t passed an appropriations bill to fund any of the agencies of government properly, through both chambers, so now we’re facing yet another crisis, another shutdown. You’ve got the debt ceiling looming. Because they’ve spent trillions more dollars, we’re about to max out our credit card again, and what is their answer? They passed over to the Senate trillions more in spending, Maria. And by the way, deficit spending, that will all go to the debt.”

He continued, “They don’t care about who is going to pay for this. They’re going to wait until the midnight hour. This is what Speaker Pelosi always does — wait until the midnight hour — and then blame Republicans somehow when they control the House, Senate and White House. They’re running us up to yet another deadline. They’ll probably do something short-term again because they’re not having any long-term, serious negotiations with Republicans on solving any of these problems. And the answer to the problems, by the way, is not spending trillions more dollars. It’s not raising taxes on hard-working families. It’s starting to live within our means and trying to get people back to work, getting our economy back open again. Those are the things they should be focused on. It’s not where they are.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent